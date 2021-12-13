Corinthians closes the Brazilian Nationals with four players at the top of the list of passers; see list

Corinthians finished the 2021 Brazilian Championship with 57 points and took fifth place. In addition to the direct spot for the Copa Libertadores, the club from Alvinegro was highlighted in the list of the biggest passers in the competition. All four of the best placed athletes are part of the Corinthians defense. The information is from the FootStats.
First, was Fábio Santos. The left-back has made 2097 passes in 32 games. Of these, 1941 were correct, which corresponds to 92.56%. Right after that comes right-back Fagner. He traded 2059 passes in 35 matches. In total, 1887 were right, that is, 91.65%.
Next, defender João Victor appears. There were 1904 passes in 36 duels, 1837 of which were certain. With that, the percentage reached 96.48%. His teammate Gil completes the top 4 with 1716 passes in 37 matches. There are 1680 for sure – the accuracy of 97.9 is the highest among Alvinegro players.
The next Corinthians fan on the list is midfielder Gabriel, who is in 12th place. He gave 1461 passes, where 1350 were correct, corresponding to 92.4% – See the list of the top 20 passers from the entire tournament below..
Ranking of smugglers in the 2021 Brasileirão
|Player
|Games
|right passes
|wrong passes
|Total passes
|Fábio Santos (Corinthians)
|32
|1941
|156
|2097
|Fagner (Corinthians)
|35
|1887
|172
|2059
|João Victor (Corinthians)
|36
|1837
|67
|1904
|Gil (Corinthians)
|37
|1680
|36
|1716
|Allan (Atlético-MG)
|32
|1658
|89
|1747
|William Aaron (Flemish)
|30
|1577
|88
|1665
|Camacho (Saints)
|32
|1512
|78
|1590
|Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG)
|34
|1450
|40
|1490
|Filipe Luís (Flemish)
|22
|1443
|67
|1510
|Rafael Thyere (Sport)
|32
|1383
|50
|1433
|Miranda (São Paulo)
|28
|1376
|41
|1417
|Gabriel (Corinthians)
|31
|1350
|111
|1461
|Leo (São Paulo)
|32
|1337
|96
|1433
|Tinga (Fortress)
|36
|1321
|263
|1584
|Fabricio Bruno (RB Bragantino)
|33
|1321
|56
|1377
|Sabino (Sport)
|36
|1313
|66
|1379
|Victor Cuesta (International)
|35
|1301
|51
|1352
|Rafinha (Grêmio)
|30
|1276
|100
|1376
|Titi (Fortress)
|34
|1252
|88
|1340
|Vitor Mendes (Youth)
|34
|1249
|50
|1299
