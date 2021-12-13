Corinthians closes the Brazilian Nationals with four players at the top of the list of passers; see list

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Corinthians closes the Brazilian Nationals with four players at the top of the list of passers; see list 12 Views

Corinthians finished the 2021 Brazilian Championship with 57 points and took fifth place. In addition to the direct spot for the Copa Libertadores, the club from Alvinegro was highlighted in the list of the biggest passers in the competition. All four of the best placed athletes are part of the Corinthians defense. The information is from the FootStats.

First, was Fábio Santos. The left-back has made 2097 passes in 32 games. Of these, 1941 were correct, which corresponds to 92.56%. Right after that comes right-back Fagner. He traded 2059 passes in 35 matches. In total, 1887 were right, that is, 91.65%.

Next, defender João Victor appears. There were 1904 passes in 36 duels, 1837 of which were certain. With that, the percentage reached 96.48%. His teammate Gil completes the top 4 with 1716 passes in 37 matches. There are 1680 for sure – the accuracy of 97.9 is the highest among Alvinegro players.

The next Corinthians fan on the list is midfielder Gabriel, who is in 12th place. He gave 1461 passes, where 1350 were correct, corresponding to 92.4% – See the list of the top 20 passers from the entire tournament below..

Ranking of smugglers in the 2021 Brasileirão

PlayerGamesright passeswrong passesTotal passes
Fábio Santos (Corinthians)3219411562097
Fagner (Corinthians)3518871722059
João Victor (Corinthians)361837671904
Gil (Corinthians)371680361716
Allan (Atlético-MG)321658891747
William Aaron (Flemish)301577881665
Camacho (Saints)321512781590
Nathan Silva (Atlético-MG)341450401490
Filipe Luís (Flemish)221443671510
Rafael Thyere (Sport)321383501433
Miranda (São Paulo)281376411417
Gabriel (Corinthians)3113501111461
Leo (São Paulo)321337961433
Tinga (Fortress)3613212631584
Fabricio Bruno (RB Bragantino)331321561377
Sabino (Sport)361313661379
Victor Cuesta (International)351301511352
Rafinha (Grêmio)3012761001376
Titi (Fortress)341252881340
Vitor Mendes (Youth)341249501299

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro, Fbio Santos, Fagner, Joo Victor, Gil and Gabriel.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Massa sees the F1 final as “very similar” to 2008: “It only ends with the flag”

F1 IN ABU DHABI: VERSTAPPEN PASS HAMILTON AT END AND IS CHAMPION! | Briefing If …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved