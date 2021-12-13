Corinthians ends another year without titles and reaches the second in a row since relegation

Corinthians ended 2021 with fifth place in the Brazilian Championship and no title won. The blank year means that the club reaches for the first time two consecutive years without any achievements since relegation in 2007.
That year was painful for Alvinegro fans, who saw Corinthians’ fall to Serie B. Despite the year they suffered, the club knew how to restructure itself during the second division dispute and returned to the elite the following year.
Since then, Corinthians had never gone two years in a row without winning titles. The streak clearly had “gaps” from cupless years, which were always filled in the following season – see the full list below.
In recent times, however, the Parque São Jorge team suffered from instability in the squad and change of coach, which meant that Timão did not lift the cup at the national or international level. In 2022, Corinthians will have the opportunity to do something different, as it starts the season with its coach defined.
Check out the Corinthians list year by year
2008 – Brazilian Series B
2009 – São Paulo and Brazil Cup
2010 – No titles
2011 – Brazilian
2012 – Liberators and World
2013 – Recopa and Paulistan
2014 – No titles
2015 – Brazilian
2016 – No titles
2017 – Paulista and Brazilian
2018 – Paulista
2019 – Paulista
2020 – No titles
2021 – No titles
See more at: Corinthians squad and Corinthians titles.