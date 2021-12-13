Corinthians ends another year without titles and reaches the second in a row since relegation

Corinthians ended 2021 with fifth place in the Brazilian Championship and no title won. The blank year means that the club reaches for the first time two consecutive years without any achievements since relegation in 2007.

That year was painful for Alvinegro fans, who saw Corinthians’ fall to Serie B. Despite the year they suffered, the club knew how to restructure itself during the second division dispute and returned to the elite the following year.

Since then, Corinthians had never gone two years in a row without winning titles. The streak clearly had “gaps” from cupless years, which were always filled in the following season – see the full list below.

In recent times, however, the Parque São Jorge team suffered from instability in the squad and change of coach, which meant that Timão did not lift the cup at the national or international level. In 2022, Corinthians will have the opportunity to do something different, as it starts the season with its coach defined.

Check out the Corinthians list year by year

2008 – Brazilian Series B

2009 – São Paulo and Brazil Cup

2010 – No titles

2011 – Brazilian

2012 – Liberators and World

2013 – Recopa and Paulistan

2014 – No titles

2015 – Brazilian

2016 – No titles

2017 – Paulista and Brazilian

2018 – Paulista

2019 – Paulista

2020 – No titles

2021 – No titles

