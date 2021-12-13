Corinthians looks for those interested in midfielder Luan; high salary is the board’s obstacle

Corinthians seeks interested in midfielder Luan, which is linked until December 31, 2023. The 28-year-old ended his second season with the club as an option on the bench and The coaching staff does not see him as fundamental in the 2022 season.

The board of directors of Timão is looking for a club willing to hire him, either on a loan with part of his salary paid or permanently – second option is the main objective. The problem is to find someone interested with money.

All because Luan has one of the highest salaries in the current Corinthians squad – he receives R$ 800 thousand a month. The board has little hope (not to mention nil) of finding someone willing to pay 100% of this amount, but he believes it is possible for a club willing to accept the loan with part of the salary.

Luan joined Corinthians in January 2020, coming from Grêmio. The transfer cost, according to the last balance sheet released by the club, the amount of R$ 28.9 million – Banco BMG paid the people from Rio Grande do Sul and would later be reimbursed by Timão.

In two seasons at Parque São Jorge, 77 games, 11 goals, seven assists and no title. Luan never managed to get a foothold, with few streaks of good games.

