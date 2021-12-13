Corinthians news today (12)

Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images

After getting a direct spot for the group stage of the Libertadores 2022, the helm follows his planning for the next season and continues his search for a 9 shirt. Today, Talisca was hired by Carlos Cereto and Cavani continues with his name aired at the Parque São Jorge alvinegro.

To check out the main news from Corinthians today, just click on the respective titles below:

Journalist nails Talisca’s hit with Corinthians: “it’s already from Timão”

According to Carlos Cereto, the athlete will terminate his contract with Al-Nassr and will reinforce Timão.

Corinthians receives bad news about onslaught for hiring Talisca; understand

However, on the other hand, Alvinegro had bad news and that could change the course of negotiations with Talisca, because Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, paid two months of salary that were in arrears with the Brazilian player.

Corinthians outlines plan to advance negotiations with Cavani

Cavani has already been speculated in several Brazilian football clubs. The ball of the time is Timão, who outlines a plan to hire the experienced Uruguayan striker.

A target for Corinthians, Cavani establishes condition to leave European football

The Uruguayan is considering leaving Manchester United and returning to South America in case a good financial proposal is formalized.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano denies that there is a negotiation between Cavani and Corinthians

Is there a real possibility of Cavani no Timão or is it just another collective delirium? According to information from journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is not even a negotiation between the two parties.