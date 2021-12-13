Corinthians releases a mysterious video with the players and makes Fiel curious; check out

Even with the squad already on vacation, Corinthians rocked Sunday night on their social networks. The club released a video with the presence of some athletes and a kind of riddle. It didn’t take Fiel to fill the networks with countless suggestions.

Róger Guedes, Xavier, Gil, Willian, Fagner and Giuliano participated in the video released by Corinthians. Players say something is coming. The shirt 11 was the one who spoke the most and released the phrase that made the Faithful call the alert to the sponsor: “It’s coming and understands everything about the field. It’s still this week”, said the midfielder – see the video below.

In the comments, fans throbbed a bit of everything. Some joked that knowing the field wasn’t something about coach Sylvinho. Others inquired about reinforcements. Most, however, seem to have the same guess: the video should be about the team’s new sponsor.

As advanced by my helm Last week, the Alvinegra board held conversations with representatives of TAUNSA, a group from the interior of São Paulo formed by four major areas of agribusiness: commodities, agriculture, agro-development and trade.

The probable new sponsor, in addition to stamping their marks on the club’s materials, should invest heavily to bring a big boost to 2022. One of the targets is the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United. Contacts with the athlete, who has a relationship with the English club until the middle of next year, are being made by the president Duilio Monteiro Alves, with the help of Adriano Monteiro Alves, his brother and general secretary of Timão.

Check the Corinthians tweet

But is it really coming? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KNY3lt2mHu — Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 12, 2021

See more at: Corinthians marketing and Twitter Aes.