Corinthians tries Cavani, speculated in several clubs, such as Grêmio

A player who was already a target of Grêmio, when the club was still in Serie A, has now become a target for Corinthians. We are talking about Cavani, the Uruguayan center forward was speculated in the tricolor, but ended up not coming.

Not hiring Cavani turned out to be a joke among the Reds. However, the Grêmio fans hardly imagined that the year could still get a lot worse.

Corinthians consulted the staff of Cavani, who is currently at Manchester United, but has his contract ending in mid 2022. As Grêmio ended up being relegated, it is impossible to try this type of contract.

However, this business seems to be possible for the people of São Paulo. That’s because the athlete arrived at Manchester in August and has only played 8 games since then, having scored only 1 goal.

The attacker’s preference is to stay in Europe. There is a rumor that Barcelona would be interested in his signing. For Grêmio in the future to try to hire him, it’s better that the athlete stays on the European continent.

Corinthians received financial support that allowed it to hire great stars. Now the club will look for a center forward to replace Jô, who hasn’t been doing as expected. Grêmio, on the other hand, should try to renew with Diego Souza to compete in Serie B.

Unfortunately, the relegation of the tricolor ended up causing the club to no longer have the same investment possibilities it had. Therefore, it will take some time for Grêmio to be able to hire big stars again. However, seeing that the team had been making mistakes a lot in signings, it’s even good.

