COVID: BH city hall releases the week’s vaccine calendar, check out – General

(photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The Municipality of Belo Horizonte will start calling for the booster dose against COVID-19 as of Monday (13/12). All people who have completed five months of the second dose are eligible to receive the booster regardless of age and day of the week.

In addition, homeless people who have been immunized with the single dose of Janssen will also be boosted during the week. There will also be application of the third dose in elderly people aged 60 years, respecting the interval of five months, and recap actions for different audiences.

To receive the booster, you will need to bring your vaccination card, identity document and CPF.

Check out the calendar of the week:

Monday (13/12): Booster dose for the elderly aged 60 years and for anyone who has completed five months of the second dose, regardless of age.

Tuesday (12/14): Second dose of Janssen for homeless people and booster dose for those who have completed five months of the second dose, regardless of age.

Wednesday (12/15): Recap for teenagers between 17 and 12 years old, whose first dose is at least 21 days old. Booster dose for those who completed five months of the second dose, regardless of age. Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents and/or guardians to receive the immunization.

Thursday (16/12): Recap for people between 25 and 18 years old who received Pfizer’s immunizing agent, whose first dose is at least 21 days old. Booster dose for those who completed five months of the second dose, regardless of age.

Friday (12/17): Recap for people between 30 and 26 years old who received the Pfizer immunizer, whose first dose is at least 21 days old. Booster dose for those who completed five months of the second dose, regardless of age.