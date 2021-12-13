Cruise? Tardelli provokes rival and shakes Atlético-MG fans

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Free on the market since he ended his spell at Santos, Diego Tardelli has seen his name in recent days be speculated at Cruzeiro, soon the rival of the club that the striker has greater identification with, Atlético. This Sunday, however, a post on social networks soon tried to deny any possibility.

At 5:30 pm (GMT), Atlético will face Athletico Paranaense, in Mineirão, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final. Champion in 2014 against Cruzeiro, Tardelli recalled the goal scored against Fox.

🎶 Sunday, I’m going to Mineirão,⁰I’m going to root for the team that I’m a fan 🎶 pic.twitter.com/jWCLESXAsz — Diego Tardelli 9 (@tardelli9) December 12, 2021

On Saturday, Tardelli also tried to use social media on the topic. “Fake News” wrote the player on his Twitter. Minutes later, he deleted the publication.

With the Atlético shirt, Tardelli played a total of 230 games and scored 112 goals. During this period, there were several titles, including the Copa Libertadores 2013 and the Copa do Brasil 2014. The latter, with a goal against Cruzeiro in the very final.

A few months ago, on Instagram, Tardelli answered a series of questions from followers. Among them, if the player would ever accept to defend the colors of Cruzeiro. The answer was short and to the point. “No”.

