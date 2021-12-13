Cruzeiro and Botafogo should be sold in 30 days, says columnist

Football, Cruzeiro and Botafogo joint stock companies should have new owners from 2022

Brazilian football giants, but sunk in stratospheric debts, cruise and Botafogo are very close to being acquired by foreign groups for 2022. The information was brought by Lauro Jardim, columnist of the newspaper The globe.

According to the calculation of the ESPN.com.br, Cruzeiro will have an assembly on December 17 to approve the sale of more than 49% of the club, something vital for the arrival of foreign investors.

The expectation is that within a month, the two clubs will be coordinated by new owners. Who organizes the arrival of investors is the XP, which is behind the business after both became Sociedade Anônminas do Futebol, which allows them to be corporate clubs.

The tendency is for large Arab funds, as happens in other countries around the world, to take control of Cruzeiro and Botafogo. Recently, the club that received a large financial contribution was the Newcastle, from England.

acquired by PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, the English club received, according to information from the English press, 200 million euros, about R$ 1.2 billion, to spend on reinforcements and give return to investors in the long term.

In 2022, Botafogo ended the year as champion of Série B and guaranteed a triumphant return to Série A of the Brazilian Championship. On the other hand, Fox is in the second division and will compete in the competition for the third year in a row.