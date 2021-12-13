Cruzeiro closes with defender Sidnei, ex-Betis from Spain, for the 2022 season – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Real Betis/Disclosure Sydney with the shirt of Real Betis, the club he defended until August of this year

Cruzeiro announced this Monday morning (13) the hiring of another player for the defensive sector. It is the 32-year-old defender Sidnei, ex-Bétis (ESP). The settlement information had been anticipated by the Itatiaia Radio.

The 2022 season promises, Blue Nation! ?? Sydney defender is coming to the #BiggestOfMines. Welcome! ??#ClosedWithCruise pic.twitter.com/PUyroDb28B – Cruise ?? (@Cruise) December 13, 2021

Sidnei, revealed by Internacional, left Real Betis (ESP) in August this year, and had his name approved by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who wants a more experienced defense for 2022.

The player started to follow, recently, the profile of Cruzeiro on social networks.

With the arrival of Sidnei, Cruzeiro has six defenders in the squad: Maicon, Eduardo Brock, Ramon.

Paulo and Weverton, revealed at the base of the club, are also options in the sector, in addition to the possibility of an agreement with Mateus Silva, who is leaving Ituano.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel