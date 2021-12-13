Cruzeiro closes with defender Sidnei, ex-Betis from Spain, for the 2022 season – Rádio Itatiaia

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Cruzeiro closes with defender Sidnei, ex-Betis from Spain, for the 2022 season – Rádio Itatiaia 0 Views

Photo: Real Betis/Disclosure
Real Betis/Disclosure

Sydney with the shirt of Real Betis, the club he defended until August of this year

Cruzeiro announced this Monday morning (13) the hiring of another player for the defensive sector. It is the 32-year-old defender Sidnei, ex-Bétis (ESP). The settlement information had been anticipated by the Itatiaia Radio.

Sidnei, revealed by Internacional, left Real Betis (ESP) in August this year, and had his name approved by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who wants a more experienced defense for 2022.

The player started to follow, recently, the profile of Cruzeiro on social networks.

With the arrival of Sidnei, Cruzeiro has six defenders in the squad: Maicon, Eduardo Brock, Ramon.

Paulo and Weverton, revealed at the base of the club, are also options in the sector, in addition to the possibility of an agreement with Mateus Silva, who is leaving Ituano.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Europa League: Barcelona face Napoli in second-phase knockout | league europe

removed from champions, Barcelona is back in the Europa League and will face Napoli in …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved