Cruzeiro seeks first steering wheel and maps the market; see names studied | cruise

With nine players announced so far for 2022, Cruzeiro is still active in the market. In a position in which three names have already been announced (Fernando Neto, Filipe Machado and Pedro Castro), “volancia” still has room for yet another reinforcement, in the assessment of the celestial board.

More Cruise News

After 13 years in Europe, Sydney defender returns to Brazil and hits Cruzeiro

More viable option, Cruzeiro agrees to hire Jailson goalkeeper for 2022

The profile sought, at the moment, is from the first steering wheel. Cruzeiro maps names in the national market in search of reinforcements. Fox understands that, at the moment, it is necessary to bring a combat player in the middle of the field.

One of the names suggested and that was on the list thought up by the board of Raposa and Vanderlei Luxemburgo, as found by the ge, it’s from Alison, 28 years old. He is in Saudi Arabia, playing for Al-Hazem, since the middle of the year, making nine matches. It was sold to the Arab club for around R$ 4 million.

A return would depend on the Arab club’s willingness to give it up, at this time. Alison is revealed by Santos and worked for the beach club until the middle of the year. In all, there were 265 games and four goals with the Santos shirt. For the club, he won the 2015 and 2016 Paulista Championships.

1 of 2 Alison steering wheel — Photo: Playback/ Instagram Alison steering wheel — Photo: Playback/ Instagram

Another name suggested internally is Wallace, who is at Udinese. But the player has been playing in Italian football and it would be difficult to get him out at this time. A constant dream of Cruzeiro’s board of directors, the Argentine Lucas Romero has always been on the agenda at the club, but Independiente only accepts to release him with a sale.

Given these names, Cruzeiro also works with options in the Brazilian market. Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s commission has also been working on experienced names that fit the profile.

The names hired for defensive midfielders, so far, are athletes of second or third positions in the midfield. Therefore, Fox is looking for more reinforcements for the sector.