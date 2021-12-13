Danilo Boza talks about his departure from Santos: “A feeling of accomplishment”

Defender Danilo Boza commented on the end of his spell at Santos. As published yesterday by Sports Gazette, Peixe decided not to exercise the right to purchase R$ 2 million by the Mirassol player.

The 23-year-old athlete was satisfied with his performance for the club and stated that he leaves with a feeling of accomplishment.

“I believe I had a good time at Santos, within the expectations created when I arrived. I managed to maintain regularity, I looked for space and won opportunities that added a lot to me. Individually it was a positive season, collectively we ended up fighting against the relegation zone at the Brazilian Nationals, but the squad knew how to deal with the pressure and we achieved crucial results with the support of the fans as well”, he said.

“The life of a soccer athlete is made up of challenges and ever since I knew I would defend Santos, knowing the greatness of the club, I had in mind that it would be a great challenge for me. I worked, I dedicated myself, I was looking for my space on the team and I leave with my head held high, with the feeling of accomplishment. Now I’m going to keep working and dedicating myself as much as possible for the next season with new challenges ahead”, he added.

Boza arrived at Santos in June this year and played 22 games. He took a long time to gain space, but became a starter under the command of Fábio Carille in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

For the position, Santos has Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Emiliano Velázquez, Wagner Palha, Robson and Derick. Eduardo Bauermann, from América-MG, signed a pre-contract and will be a reinforcement next season. Léo, formerly of Cruzeiro and Grêmio, was offered and is analyzed.

