Dayane Mello welcomes and hugs Sthe Matos

Sthe Matos was received by Dayane Mello, the eleventh eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) for one of the dynamics of the final stretch of the reality. After spending more than 2 hours stuck in the headquarters room, and hearing some voices from the former participants, they went individually to the outside area.

On pay-per-view, it was possible to see the exit of the last confined, Sthe Matos — the exit happened in alphabetical order. Soon after being hugged by Dayane, Sthe ran to hug Gui Araujo. “I won’t cry, I won’t cry,” Sthe said.

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo Image: Playback/Playplus

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch