Debt ‘meteor’ could turn into an ‘asteroid’ of almost R$1tr – Economy

BRASILIA – The federal government managed to protect itself from part of the “meteor” of precatório (debts recognized by the courts) that it would have to pay in 2022, but it will find an “asteroid” worth almost R$1 trillion in the next few years. This is the record volume of disbursements to which the Union is subject in processes in which the chance of defeat is high, according to data from the Tax Risk Report released by the National Treasury.

According to the agency, lawsuits classified as “probable loss” jumped from a risk to the public coffers of BRL 707 billion to BRL 937.8 billion in 2021. The amount could be even higher, as there are cases in which they do not it is possible to measure the possible fiscal impact of certain actions in case of defeat.

The lawsuits are classified into probable and possible loss. Adding the two categories, if the Union lost all its shares, the impact would be R$2.2 trillion.

The data involve both processes with the potential to result in direct payments by the Union, the precatório, and processes in which the government will not have direct expenses in case of loss, but which will have an impact on the projected future collection. This happens, for example, when the government can no longer charge a certain tax.

A lawsuit is classified as a probable loss when it encompasses actions in which there has already been a collective decision unfavorable to the Union at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) or at the Superior Labor Court (TST).

Snowball

In the processes of possible loss, the risk of defeat for the Treasury is also high, but there has been no prior collegiate decision unfavorable to the government. When the chance of loss is small, the Treasury classifies the stock as remote.

In the view of the Chamber of Deputies’ Budget and Finance consultant, Ricardo Volpe, these numbers show that the provisions provided for in the PEC of Precatório to avoid a snowball, such as meeting accounts, discounts and compensations, may be insufficient.

“The Union will no longer pay an expense now because it is unable to pay R$90 billion. But how will it do in 2026, with the end of the precatory limit rule, with the accumulated liabilities, which even growing only due to inflation, could be more than R$ 120 billion. And that, added to this fiscal risk of BRL 1 trillion, can generate a much greater liability?”, he questioned.

The biggest risk is in the judgment of tax and social security cases. From 2020 to 2021, the probable loss on these actions as a whole almost doubled, from BRL 384.7 billion to BRL 604 billion. In addition, there are BRL 333 billion in probable loss lawsuits involving direct administration, autarchies and foundations, dependent state companies and the Central Bank.

“There needs to be a timely and adequate management of risks, to avoid new moments such as the discussion on the volume of BRL 89.1 billion in court orders expected for 2022”, said economist Felipe Salto, executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution of Senate (IFI).

giant action

The lawsuit with the greatest fiscal impact for the Union, according to the Treasury, is a process by the reporting by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the STF, which may change rules for the use of PIS and Cofins credits. According to the Treasury, the fiscal impact in the event of a defeat for the Treasury could reach R$472 billion. The process was scheduled for trial in September, but was withdrawn by the minister.

At STJ, the process with the greatest tax impact discusses the levying of Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) and Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) on the earnings of closed private pension entities. The impact, in defeat, will be R$ 30.2 billion.

Among the possible causes for the vertiginous growth in the cake, the Undersecretary of Strategic Planning of the National Treasury Fiscal Policy, David Rebelo Athayde, includes the pace of the Judiciary: “With the Justice faster, some older processes are being tried”.