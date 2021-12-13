Desperate search for US survivors after tornado devastation

posted on 12/12/2021 2:13 PM



(credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Mayfield, USA – The emergency services continue to search for survivors this Sunday (12/12) in a candle factory located in the heart of the United States, which has become a symbol of the devastation caused by tornadoes that leave at least 94 dead.

This exceptional weather phenomenon affected five states, leaving a trail of destruction over hundreds of miles, but it was in Mayfield, Kentucky, that the devastation was worst.

From the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, there was nothing left but twisted beams and sheet metal stacked several meters high. Equipped with cranes, excavators and other mechanical devices, rescuers are advancing slowly on Sunday, waiting for a miracle.

About 110 employees were working at the factory on Friday night to keep up with the demand for the Christmas season, when the tornado destroyed everything. Several dozen of these workers are still missing.

“It’s a very sad and serious operation right now,” said Kentucky aid coordinator Michael Dossett, confirming that no survivors were pulled out of the rubble during the night. “It’s the vision of a war zone,” he added to CNN.

Interviewed by NBC, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan seemed to reduce the chances of a miracle: “There’s still hope. But for now, what we’re hoping for is a welcoming haven for our survivors.”

The balance will be worse

The candle factory, a family business, created an emergency fund to help families. Elsewhere in Kentucky, in addition to Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee and Arkandas, similar scenes were recorded, with destroyed buildings, twisted metal infrastructure, overturned vehicles, fallen trees and bricks strewn across the streets.

These five states were hit by “one of the worst series of tornadoes” in the nation’s history, lamented President Joe Biden, calling the devastation “an unimaginable tragedy.”

Federal disaster-response agencies have begun to mobilize in the area, according to Biden, who promised that “the federal government will do everything it can to help.”

Other countries sent their messages of solidarity. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday offered his “sincere condolences”. Pope Francis dedicated his prayers in St. Peter’s Square to the people of Kentucky.

The death toll has risen today: at least 80 people died in Kentucky alone, announced state governor Andy Beshear. “It will pass a hundred,” he estimated.

Tornadoes are a violent weather phenomenon that especially affect the vast plains in the United States.

“A bomb”

Part of the local heritage has been erased from the map. In Mayfield, old churches were completely destroyed and the historic courthouse building was severely damaged.

“It’s as if a bomb had gone off in our neighborhood,” Alex Goodman, a resident of this city of about 100,000, told AFP after a night of intense anguish and anxiety in the dark.

Kentucky was swept over 200 miles by one of the largest tornadoes on record in the United States, according to its governor. The largest, 219 miles long, occurred in 1925 in Missouri and killed 695 people.

Amazon Deposit Tragedy

About thirty of these storms hit the country between Friday and Saturday. Another particularly affected location was an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, where at least six people died. Rescuers continue their search tasks this Sunday.

“We are heartbroken at the loss of our colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones,” Amazon head Jeff Bezos said on Twitter.

Tennessee reported four deaths and two people died in Arkansas, while at least two deaths were reported in Missouri.

President Biden stressed that weather phenomena are “more intense” with global warming, but he did not establish a direct causal relationship between climate change and the catastrophe that plunged his country into mourning.