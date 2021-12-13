‘Didn’t talk to me’, Sol complains about Mileide

Today, the traditional secret friend of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) took place, which brought together pedestrians and ex-pawns for a friendly exchange of gifts and hugs.

Despite the good weather, Solange returned to the headquarters complaining of Mileide Mihaile: “Mihaile didn’t talk to me! She talked to everyone but me.” To be sure, the ex-Gugu’s Bathtub asked her fellow inmates if Mihiale hadn’t talked to them too.

Shortly before being eliminated, Mileide and Solange argued after the ex-bathroom cite the pension that the ex-peoa receives from Wesley Safadão, with whom she was married and has a child. In the “Live of the Eliminated”, Mileide vented about the fight and called Solange cunning.

The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with former workers - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello

The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters

The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with former pedestrians - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons

Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters

The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity

The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello during activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity

Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity

Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity

The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro back to activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro back to activity

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in activity with ex-peons - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons

Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla returns to activity - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo during activity with pedestrians - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo during activity with pedestrians

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo return to activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo return to activity

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos during activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos during activity

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile and Dynho at work - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile and Dynho at work

Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity

The Farm 2021: Erasmo and Sthe in special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmus and Sthe in special activity

The 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo and Rico in activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo e Rico in activity

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in special activity

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello during activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity

The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Mussinzinho in special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Mussinzinho in special activity

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange in activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange in activity

The 2021 Farm: Rico and Mileide during activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Rico and Mileide during activity

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro during special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro during special activity

Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns in special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo returns in special activity

Farm 2021: Tati and Lari return in special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati and Lari return in special activity

The 2021 Farm: Bil and Tiago during activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Bil and Tiago during activity

The 2021 Farm: Aline and Marina in special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Aline and Marina in special activity

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves at work with ex-peons - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves at work with ex-peons

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile Returns for Special Activity

The 2021 Farm: Tiago and Bil in special activity - Reproduction/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Tiago and Bil in special activity

After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win ‘The Farm’?

0.99%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

31.14%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.00%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.11%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

42.92%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.05%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

9.80%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 32297 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

