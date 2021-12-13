‘Didn’t talk to me’, Sol complains about Mileide

Today, the traditional secret friend of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) took place, which brought together pedestrians and ex-pawns for a friendly exchange of gifts and hugs.
Despite the good weather, Solange returned to the headquarters complaining of Mileide Mihaile: “Mihaile didn’t talk to me! She talked to everyone but me.” To be sure, the ex-Gugu’s Bathtub asked her fellow inmates if Mihiale hadn’t talked to them too.
Shortly before being eliminated, Mileide and Solange argued after the ex-bathroom cite the pension that the ex-peoa receives from Wesley Safadão, with whom she was married and has a child. In the “Live of the Eliminated”, Mileide vented about the fight and called Solange cunning.
The Farm: Former workers return to their headquarters in the final stretch
1 / 40
Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo returns for special activity
Play/Playplus
two / 40
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Gui Araujo
Play/Playplus
3 / 40
The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades during a special activity with ex-peons
Play/Playplus
4 / 40
Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is received with affection by Dayane Mello
Play/Playplus
5 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity
Play/Playplus
6 / 40
The Farm 2021: Pedestrians meet for activity
Play/Playplus
7 / 40
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Tiago meet again
Play/Playplus
8 / 40
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro returns to headquarters
Play/Playplus
9 / 40
The Farm 2021: MC Gui at work with ex-peons
Play/Playplus
10 / 40
The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo returns to headquarters
Play/Playplus
11 / 40
The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho during activity
Play/Playplus
12 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Valentina and Mussunzinho in activity
Play/Playplus
13 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity
Play/Playplus
14 / 40
The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino returns to activity
Play/Playplus
15 / 40
Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity
Play/Playplus
16 / 40
The Farm 2021: Erika back to activity
Play/Playplus
17 / 40
The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro back to activity
Play/Playplus
18 / 40
The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at work with ex-peons
Play/Playplus
19 / 40
Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla back to activity
Play/Playplus
20 / 40
The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo during activity with pedestrians
Play/Playplus
21 / 40
The Farm 2021: Mussunzinho and Gui Araujo return to activity
Play/Playplus
22 / 40
The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos during activity
Play/Playplus
23 / 40
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile returns for special activity
Play/Playplus
24 / 40
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile and Dynho at work
Play/Playplus
25 / 40
Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana back to activity
Play/Playplus
26 / 40
The Farm 2021: Erasmus and Sthe in special activity
Play/Playplus
27 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo e Rico in activity
Play/Playplus
28 / 40
The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes in special activity
Play/Playplus
29 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Dayane Mello during activity
Play/Playplus
30 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Mussinzinho in special activity
Play/Playplus
31 / 40
The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange in activity
Play/Playplus
32 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Rico and Mileide during activity
Play/Playplus
33 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Aline Mineiro during special activity
Play/Playplus
34 / 40
Farm 2021: Gui Araujo returns in special activity
Play/Playplus
35 / 40
The Farm 2021: Tati and Lari return in special activity
Play/Playplus
36 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Bil and Tiago during activity
Play/Playplus
37 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Aline and Marina in special activity
Play/Playplus
38 / 40
The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves at work with ex-peons
Play/Playplus
39 / 40
The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile Returns for Special Activity
Play/Playplus
40 / 40
The 2021 Farm: Tiago and Bil in special activity
Play/Playplus
After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win ‘The Farm’?