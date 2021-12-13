‘Didn’t write a line’ · TV News

Bárbara’s (Alinne Moraes) farce as a successful writer will come to an end in Um Lugar ao Sol. The little girl will be exposed by Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) during a family dinner on the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. “Didn’t write a line,” fired the personal trainer, who will get revenge for having been mistreated by the young woman.

In the next chapters of the plot, Luan’s mother (Migue Schmidt) and Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will start dating. The relationship will upset Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond). Meanwhile, Janine (Indira Nascimento) will accept the bribe to turn her classmate into a successful author.

The dondoca will place the humble young woman in an apartment belonging to her family that, shortly thereafter, will also be used by the owner of Redentor to host his girlfriend. One day, Barbara will arrive at the scene talking about the agreement with the writer, and Erica will hear everything.

The personal trainer will confront Janine, who will admit to the hoax. At first, the educator will not tell Santiago anything. However, during a dinner, she will lose track with her stepdaughter and throw the rotten on the fan in front of the entire Asuncion family.

“She didn’t write a line! Janine wrote that story, but since she’s poor, low-level and poorly educated, your daughter is the one who took the laurels”, Erica will shoot, leaving her boyfriend shocked. Pressured by the father and the husband, the socialite will open up.

“My God in heaven. But wasn’t the tale about Yuri?”, Santiago will question in disbelief. “I’m sorry, father. Sorry I’m not the daughter you wanted. Besides not having given you a grandson, I’m here now, embarrassing you like this,” the spoiled woman will argue.

“Barbara, for God’s sake, why did you do this?”, will pressure the manager. “Do you still ask? For the first time in your life, a look of approval from you. It was too much for me to refuse, you understand?” Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will try to justify herself.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: