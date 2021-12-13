Diego Costa is in doubt for the final and the future remains undefined

Diego Costa was on the field for just over ten minutes in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, in Mineirão. The Atlético-MG shirt 19 was injured and replaced by Vargas, who scored two of the four goals in the 4-0 rout. On leaving the pitch, visibly beaten with another injury, Diego Costa waved to the fans. Was it just goodbye or really goodbye?

At 33 years old, the striker is linked to Galo until the end of next season. But he himself questioned the continuity of the Minas Gerais club. After the victory over Bragantino, in which Atlético took the Brazilian champion’s cup, Diego Costa did not confirm that he will continue playing with the Alvinegra shirt in 2022. “I might stay, I might leave,” said Diego, in interview with Radio 98 FM, from Belo Horizonte.

Since then, much has been said about whether or not the center forward continues in the City of Rooster. Although he has a contract for one more season, neither party was able to confirm that Diego Costa will play for Atlético in 2022. The board wants to stay, but knows that his shirt 19 is a very coveted player, especially by foreign clubs.

Diego Costa’s short time in the final of the Copa do Brasil explains why the board of directors so much wanted the striker’s sequel in the City of Roosters. It took about ten minutes on the field only, but enough to create two good scoring chances. But muscle injuries continue to get in the way. A strain on his left thigh took him out of the return game against Palmeiras, for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores. From time to time, the muscle injury is in the right thigh. Diego Costa will take an MRI scan this Monday, but internally he is already treated as an embezzlement for the game in Curitiba.

In addition to the player’s report, which indicates a more serious injury, other issues are involved in this situation. As Atlético won 4-0 and could lose by up to three goals difference to take the title of the Copa do Brasil, there is no need to put a player to sacrifice, under ideal conditions. Also, as it is the last game of the year, it is not worth the risk to put an athlete who could have a more serious injury and compromise the start of the next season.

It is true that the athlete will live with a doubt in the coming weeks. Was the rout over Athletico-PR the last game of Diego Costa wearing the Rooster shirt?