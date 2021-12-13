Diego Costa is injured, leaves the field saying goodbye and doubts the sequence at Atlético – Rádio Itatiaia

Diego Costa arrived at Atlético in August 2021, played 19 games and scored five goals since then

Forward Diego Costa started as a starter in the duel between Atlético and Athletico, in the first game of the Brazil Cup final, at Mineirão, this Sunday afternoon (12). At 11 minutes into the first half, Diego Costa suffered a blow to his leg and asked to be substituted.

When he left the pitch, Diego Costa was sad, he left cursing because of his injury and said goodbye towards Gigante da Pampulha’s bleachers. Among the thousands of athletes, several family members of the attacker followed the match in boxes in the stadium.

According to information from reporter Thiago Reis, during the broadcast of the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final, if Diego Costa does not recover until next Wednesday (15), this Sunday (12)’s match may have been the last of the player with the Rooster shirt.

Thiago Reis, reporter for “Seu Nome, Seu Bairro”, stated that this is a strong possibility, even though Diego Costa has a contract for another year.

According to a survey by Itatiaia, clubs in the Arab world are interested in hiring Diego Costa.

