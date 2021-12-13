Diego Costa was ‘rescued’ from a store and almost dropped out of football before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent

Brazilian champion and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético-MG forward shone in Europe, but was close to abandoning his career before it even started

Diego Costa was one of the greatest reinforcements of the season of Atlético-MG and will be one of the weapons this Sunday (12) in the first leg of the final of the Brazil’s Cup, against Athletic-PR, at 5:30 pm (from Brasília). But the career of the striker, who was established in Europe, could have been quite different: he had to be rescued in stores in São Paulo and almost abandoned football.

The story is told in detail by Paulo Moura, president and founder of Barcelona Sports Chapel, the first club in the life of Diego Costa. “He arrived here at the age of 15, quite by chance”, he recalled, in an interview with ESPN.com.br.

The person responsible for “putting” Diego Costa in Barcelona was Moacir, better known as Jabá. “I was offered a player who they say is very good. I haven’t seen them play, but we can see them”, said the scout who works on the team until today. “I don’t know, the team will leave tomorrow and will be out for about 15 days”, replied Moura, who was preparing for a tournament in Minas Gerais. “Take advantage of it because the boy is doing nothing”, countered the observer.

“Small team, you know, it’s just like grandma’s house, everyone goes in… I said it’s okay and I told him to ask his uncle if he could release him, because our attacker had come with a medical certificate and couldn’t travel. At that, a vacancy appeared for a center forward. Things fell into place. The next day, Diego went with the rest of the team.”

Barcelona played that competition with the shirt of Yuracan Football Club, from Itajubá-MG. And Diego Costa? “It just didn’t rain. He scored goals against small and big clubs… He scored 5 goals at Fluminense! He is blessed by God. Everything in his life was more or less like this. Several scouts wanted to take him away, including Fluminense. We returned to São Paulo and he started training with us”, recalls the president of Barcelona.

Seller on the 25th of March

The physical size made Diego Costa go, despite his young age, straight to the under-20 team and still stood out, according to Paulo Moura. But, as he only received an allowance at the club, the current striker was divided by working with family members on 25 de Março, a famous popular shopping street in the city of São Paulo.

“He came to São Paulo to live at his uncle’s house, and their cousins ​​worked in stores on 25 de Março. They earned as if it were about R$ 2 thousand, but Diego in Barcelona only received a stipend of R$ 500, because we were unable to pay a salary. The money was barely enough to pay for the ride, and that stirred his pride, because his cousins ​​could go out for the weekend, and he had the feeling that he was wasting his time.”

“He stopped playing four times, and every time we rescued him working on the 25th of March. We would say: ‘Stop it, Diego. God gave you the gift, you were not born to work here, but to play football. Enjoy!’ The cousins ​​were carrying boxes of merchandise and he was helping there.”

Life was not easy for Diego… “He didn’t have nice clothes or sneakers because he didn’t have any money. The last time we picked him up I said very seriously, ‘I know you’re angry and you need to win, but give yourself a chance. Come live in the accommodation with us, I will try to improve your situation. Get out of this pressure that you are living at home and focus on playing ball. I guarantee that if, by the end of the year, you don’t play, I’ll advise you to give up being a player.’ He agreed.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager

The Barcelona manager’s advice to Diego Costa was given in 2005, the year in which he became a professional and shirt number 9 for Paulo Moura’s club. “Differentiated”, in the words of the hat, the striker saw his goals reach Portugal, thanks to a DVD sent by post by Moura himself to Gestifute, a company from Jorge Mendes, the superagent of Cristiano Ronaldo. With the best moments, it was also an invitation for businessmen to come to Brazil.

But an unforeseen event almost ended, again, with the career of Diego Costa. “About three games before they arrived, there was an incident on the field in which Diego was sent off. It was a normal bid, but the trial got 180 days of suspension. It was absurd! As soon as the punishment came out, Diego said: ‘See why I want to stop? I don’t play ball anymore. It’s over, you see, I even tried’. I told him to take it easy and wait for the appeal, but he stopped going to train. It hasn’t appeared again.”

“We were desperate because people from Portugal were coming. Lucky for us, I filmed every game and that’s what saved us! By one of those moves of God, the recording caught the movement of what happened. It clearly showed the guy attacking Diego from behind on the head, in that, Diego felt the blow and threw his arm back in defense. The judge only saw Diego’s act and went red. The image showed that he had only protected himself. After we filed the appeal, the federation cut the penalty to two games because of the images at the trial.”

“I still hadn’t mentioned Diego’s punishment for the Portuguese, who arrived on Thursday, for Saturday’s game. I counted on luck. The result of the appeal came out on Friday, and he could play on Saturday. I called Diego right away and said: ‘You were acquitted, come play’. He said, ‘I didn’t even train!’ I said, ‘Screw you, come any way you want.’ I spoke with the coach, Netinho, and explained the situation and asked him to fix it. He replied: ‘I prefer Diego a year without training than the player I have here. It won’t play, but I’ll put it at the beginning of the second half’.”

“So, I told the whole story to the Portuguese who went to see the game in Ibiúna with us. Diego entered the break and, with 15 minutes, the guys got up, thanked and left to leave. I thought something had gone wrong, but they replied, ‘We’ve already seen what we had to see. He is ours’. It was very different indeed. Only in the movement was different.”

The signing with Gestifute took Diego Costa to Portugal, to defend the Braga. Before that, however, the Sao Caetano tried to hire you. Paulo Moura was fundamental for the deal not to happen. “They spoke directly with their father, never with Barcelona. One day the father arrived, the uncle and Diego came to my office. The father and uncle were putting pressure on me to let go and I didn’t want to. I replied that it was São Caetano who should be there to negotiate.” The player was going to Portugal. Diego had a lot of manhood.”

“Diego had a lot of manhood.At one point, he slapped his hand on the table, to make noise, and said: ‘Let’s end this conversation. I don’t want to hear any more about it. I’m only a ball player because Paulo insisted on me, otherwise I wouldn’t even play anymore. I’ll make it very clear: where Paulo says I should go, I’m going’. The father and uncle gulped. I said I’d rather he go to Portugal. And so it was done.”

In Portugal, in addition to Braga, Diego Costa also defended the Penafiel. Then he headed to Spain and went through Celtic, Albacete and Valladolid, until enshrined in the Madrid’s athletic and reach the European country selection. In Europe, he still defended the Chelsea, entitled to two titles of Premier League. Since August 2021, he has been a player at Atlético-MG and has already won the title of brazilian and now he’s looking for the Copa do Brasil.