Dip variations that help you strengthen your legs and run better – 12/13/2021

At In my journey as an ultramarathoner, I have always placed a lot of emphasis on so-called complementary exercises, performed off-track, which are important to develop strength and endurance.

Complementary activities (weight training, functional training, etc.) make our muscles better prepared to support the demands of running. In this way, not only are we able to run faster and go farther, we also reduce the risk of injury.

And a great complementary exercise is the slump—a movement in which you step forward and bend your legs, bringing your back knee closer to the floor, as in the photo at the beginning of this text. The exercise works some of the muscles most commonly used in running, such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, and builds strength, endurance, balance, power, and coordination—important skills in sport.

The slump — which, depending on the region of the country and the variation, is also called advance, stride, recoil, Bulgarian squat (I won’t pay attention to the nomenclature here) — is an exercise that still activates the core (region formed by the abdomen, hip and lumbar), which is responsible for supporting the body and important for maintaining good posture while running.

Carrying out the sink is very simple. As I said, just put one leg in front of the other and bend your knees. Something basic and practical, but it must be performed with care, attention and guidance from a physical education professional.

In the video below, I show you five dip variations that you can include in your routine—talk to your trainer before doing this. If you can’t load the video here on the page, it’s also available on my Instagram @guerreiro.lifestyle.

My suggestion is to do each of the exercises by time—I like to do 20-second sets. It seems small, but you will see that this will burn your muscles.

In order for the complementary work not to conflict with the most important running workouts, the recommendation is to do these dips on days you don’t run. Another option is to perform one of these exercises at the beginning of your running workout, such as a warm-up.

I repeat: the ideal is to talk to your trainer to find out the best time to include any exercise in your training. And if you have any medical restrictions or knee problems, it is advisable to consult a professional in the field before performing the exercise.