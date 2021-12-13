Discover the best free apps to train at home

Time is an issue for most people. In order to be able to meet all the demands, we often leave some things aside. Among them, the practice of physical exercise, an essential factor for health maintenance. Thus, this Sunday, December 12, 2021, we know how the occupations of the modern world do not allow space in the agenda for a run or going to the gym. On the other hand, there are exercise apps to do at home.

With a little effort and time, it is possible to train at home in the space of a bedroom or living room. the blog homemade tricks, will present to you some free physical activity applications. In short, these apps contain several exercises that anyone can do at home.

1) Nike Training Club app

This app features a number of sactivities suggestions, divided by sections of interest. For example, there are sections for strength, slimming and endurance, among others. Another advantage is that the workouts are stored for consultation and analysis. Although it’s in English, it’s pretty intuitive.

2) 7-minute training app

The differential of this device is the training programmed to be carried out in 7 minutes. This makes it ideal for those who have limited time on their hands.. The workouts are divided into stretches and body parts of interest to the user. The exercises have voice tracking and video instructions. Finally, it also presents a 30-day challenge to reach your goals.

3) Dailly Cardio Workout app

The focus is on the aerobic exercises for weight loss. Thus, the activities are presented in a circuit, bringing together activities such as jumping jacks, squats and sit-ups. Therefore, it is possible to choose the duration of the training sessions, according to availability.

4) Track Yoga app

An app aimed at the public who prefer the Yoga stretches and breathing exercises. A program to work body and mind. In addition, it offers the option to choose between several modalities, from the classic Hatha Yoga to the innovative Power Yoga.

5) Just Dance Now app

ideal option for those who like to dance while burning calories. In summary, the application features a tutorial on different musical styles and more than 500 songs. Finally, there is the option to train alone or with other people connected in real time.

6) Application to lose weight in 30 days

Another national application, the focus is weight loss. The exercises are designed according to the user’s profile and the intensity increases over the days. In addition to the exercises, the application prepares diet suggestions and eating tips for the 30 days of the program. Likewise, for other tips, see the right Tennis channel:

