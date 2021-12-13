Do Bronx show catches the attention of McGregor who, for the first time, sends a message to the champion

The gala performance of Charles of the Bronx at the UFC 269 continues yielding good results for the lightweight champion (up to 70.3kg.). after finishing Dustin Poirier and perform his first belt defense, the paulista was remembered for Conor McGregor, known for making his opponents millionaires in the Octagon. On his social networks, the Irishman sent a message to the Brazilian, something unheard of so far.

“So, when will I face Oliveira (Charles of the Bronx)?”, wrote Conor, in his account at twitter.

At a great moment in his career, packed with 10 consecutive victories, Do Bronx never hid his desire to test himself against the former double champion of the organization.

In the last UFC Sao Paulo, held in November 2019, the Brazilian challenged ‘Notório’ still in the octagon, after his triumph over Jared Gordon. The proposal, however, ended up being unanswered by McGregor.

Brazilian fighter in MMA, Charles became lightweight champion in May 2021. On the occasion, the São Paulo native took the leading role and knocked out Michael Chandler, taking over the vacant throne for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While Do Bronx enjoys the great phase, Conor is experiencing a delicate moment in his career. The Irishman has two consecutive setbacks – both for Poirier – and is recovering from a serious injury suffered in his left ankle, which occurred in his last fight against ‘Diamante’, in July of this season.

At the press conference after the UFC 269, held last Saturday (11), the organization’s president, Dana White did not talk about McGregor as the Brazilian’s next commitment. In the opinion of the ‘boss’, Justin Gaethje must be the challenger for the belt.