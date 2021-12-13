Does cardio before weight training help you gain muscle mass?

A recurring question among those who work out is about the most appropriate order of aerobic exercise and weight training.

Recently, a study published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports proved that prioritizing cardiorespiratory activities before weight training can boost the effects of hypertrophy, ie, muscle mass gain.

The research analyzed the molecular impacts of combining a cardiovascular training in the legs with an upper limb strength training and concluded that 20 minutes of intense pedaling before the resistance exercise alters the internal work of the muscles, preparing the fibers and helping them to stay longer. toned.

Conducted by the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences in Stockholm, the study involved eight physically active men in the tests. The volunteers performed the training divided into two stages, starting with a four-minute intense pedaling followed by a three-minute break – a sequence that was repeated five times.

After a quick rest, they moved on to the second phase, which consisted of a sequence of vigorous exercises for the arms and shoulders. In another stage, only part two of the training was done, which did not have aerobic stimulation, to analyze the difference.

In both tests, blood and triceps tissue samples were taken from the volunteers. Observing the collected material under a microscope, the scientists found proteins and markers associated with endurance and increase in muscle mass in both cases, however, in the analysis of combined training, even more proteins and genetic activities related to muscle growth were found.

Scientists then concluded that after the combined cardio and strength training, the volunteers’ muscles were more likely to increase in both size and endurance, indicating that aerobic exercise intensified the benefits of hypertrophy.

“The most fascinating finding was that some biochemical factors triggered by the strain done by the legs entered the bloodstream and influenced the process of a completely different muscle group, and in a way that seemed beneficial to training the arms,” ​​said Professor Marcus Moberg, one of the scientists leading the research, told The New York Times.

For a long time, it was debated in science what would be the best way to mix aerobic exercise with weight training. However, in most studies that analyzed this combination, both efforts were made only by the lower limbs. With a view to better understanding this issue, Professor Moberg proposed separating the different stimuli for the upper and lower limbs and observing whether there would be a positive impact, which proved to be quite interesting.