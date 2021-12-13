‘Don’t waste your time’ · TV News

Journalist Ana Paula Padrão was not at all pleased with the debut of And Just Like That…, a revival of the series Sex and the City (1998-2004), released by HBO Max last Thursday (9). According to the presenter of MasterChef, from Band, the new attraction is a waste of time.

“If you’re over 40 or you love old series, you should meet Carrie [Sarah Jessica Parker], Charlotte [Kristin Davis], Miranda [Cynthia Nixon] and Samantha [Kim Cattrall], the four Musketeers of the Sex and the City series, released in 1998 and discontinued in 2004. And unless you fell into a coma on that date and are waking up now, don’t waste your time watching the two new episodes of And Just Like That…”, she began in an Instagram post.

“When, a few months ago, I saw photos of the actresses on the set with gray hair and little botox, I imagined an adult, modern script. Illusion. Everything is disappointing: Princess Charlotte, who had the charm of being a little dizzy in her early 30s, turned into a squeaky, unbearable fiftyish. Miranda, apparently the most balanced, was transformed by the screenwriter into an uninformed bipolar. Poor girl Carrie, such a vibrant and promising woman back in the early 2000s is now reintroduced to us as a copy of herself in past, which refuses to mature and keeps the fetish out of fashion for its own high heels”, criticized Ana Paula.

“The inclusion of black characters is so cliché that it’s revolting. A beautiful opportunity to show how much the world has changed in less than 20 years is lost and how our generation can be active in this transformation!”, the journalist said, who called the main characters spoiled. “The three embarrass me! Women who are now over 50 are very different from the protagonists of the series.”

“While I was angry about spending a Saturday night on this idiocy, I slept relieved to know I was different from these characters. I look around and see dozens of other women making a revolution in the aging culture. No, we’re not desperate to understand what happens out there because we live in our time. We’re making the 50 the new 50. Sex and the City is in the past.”

Check out Ana Paula’s post: