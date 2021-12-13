Dr. Jairo · I am 60 years old and my private parts are shrinking; it’s normal?

“Doctor, I’m 60 years old and I’ve noticed that my parts are shrinking. I haven’t had a relationship for a long time. Some advice? Is it normal to decrease in size?”

Possibly, this situation is a consequence of menopause which, upon arrival, causes the ovaries to stop producing female hormones. This drop can have important impacts on a woman’s health, including causing the vagina to atrophy.

If this bothers and, in some way, affects the woman’s self-esteem, it is It is very important to talk to a gynecologist about the existing alternatives to minimize or reverse this issue. and, consequently, she feels good about herself and her body again.

diversity is normal

The vulva changes over time and with different stages of life. The vulva of an adolescent girl is different from that of a young woman and this, in turn, is quite different from that of a woman in her climacteric or old age. In addition, the way a person views their vulva also changes over the years.

A British sculptor shocked the world in 2011 by presenting his work “The Great Wall of Vagina”– The Great Wall of the Vagina – which brings 400 different vulvas. The work took five years to complete and was made using plastic molds of the vulva of women between 18 and 76 years old with the most varied experiences: young, older, twins, women who gave birth and others who were not mothers.

Check out:

Does menopause impact libido?

Before reaching menopause, a woman enters the climacteric. In other words: the changes start some time before the last period happens. A woman can have a number of symptoms, which vary with each one.

Some of these symptoms have to do with sex life. Many women experience a decrease in vaginal lubrication. due to changes in the lining of the vagina’s inner lining, which can make sexual intercourse more difficult, painful or uncomfortable.

It is also common for women to go through emotional changes during this period. climacteric, being more irritable, having difficulty sleeping, developing depressive symptoms, lability (emotional fluctuations), and all of this can lead to a worsening of sexual desire.

Many women approaching menopause report this same decreased sexual desire and a difficulty in reaching orgasm . Therefore, the recommendations are: adopt a healthier lifestyle, with regular physical activities and a more balanced diet, ingest less caffeine and follow up with the specialist.