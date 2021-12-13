Drink Garlic Tea for These Numerous Health Benefits

Did you know that garlic tea can bring many benefits to your health? Read on to learn about the drink and also learn about what it will help your health.

Garlic is a rounded bulb that grows in the earth, has a strong taste and smell and a series of benefits for the body, can promote improved breathing and has bacteria-fighting activity. So drinking garlic tea can be wonderful for your body, although it doesn’t taste the best.

The benefits of drinking garlic tea are:

good for the heart

Allicin, a component of garlic, reduces the accumulation of fat in the arteries, protecting your heart from heart attacks and controlling your blood pressure. So garlic tea can also save your life.

Help with breathing

This tea is widely used to fight colds and respiratory problems, that is, it is a drink that will help you breathe better. Furthermore, due to its properties, it is able to stop coughing.

Fight free radicals

By fighting the action of free radicals, which damage genetic material, garlic can reduce the chances of getting cancer in the future.

You will need the following ingredients to make the tea.

2 garlic cloves;

250 ml of boiling water;

Honey to taste;

Lemon to taste;

Ginger to taste;

Turmeric to taste.

How to make

Peel the garlic cloves and heat the water. Afterwards, mash the garlic, add the honey, lemon, ginger, turmeric, water and let it brew. Just wait until it gets warm and drink it still warm.