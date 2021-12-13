Ducati finally unveils DesertX, its new bigtrail

When Ducati unveiled the Desert X concept at the EICMA 2019, positive fan reaction encouraged the brand to bring a mid-range adventurer to market into production. However, Ducati built the concept on the Scrambler platform, which does not offer the level of performance commonly found in the segment. To live up to the DesertX name, the company developed an entirely new chassis and adopted its well-known Testastretta engine.

Now, Ducati introduces the new DesertX 2022, raising the bar for the brand’s off-road ambitions. At the heart of bigtrail is the Testastretta: a 937 cm³ “L” bicylindrical with liquid cooling. The engine with desmodromic valve timing produces 110 hp of power at 9,250 rpm and 9.4 kgfm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

That’s more than enough for the trails and puts you in front of bikes like the Triumph Tiger 900 and Honda Africa Twin. To go even further, Ducati has shortened the first five gears of the DesertX 6-speed gearbox, improving off-road performance. On the other hand, a longer sixth gear maintains the ability to travel to more distant destinations on the tarmac.

Ducati accommodates the Testastretta in a steel truss chassis suspended by an inverted fork at the front and monoshock at the rear, both from KYB. The shock absorbers are fully adjustable ​​offer 230 mm of travel at the front and 220 mm at the rear. As a result, the ground clearance rises to 249 mm, but leaves the seat height at an elevated 874 mm.

DesertX has a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, both spoked. They are supported by Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. The Brembo M50 brakes feature a front double disc of 320 mm in diameter at the front and a single one at the rear of 265 mm.

Likewise, Ducati designed the ergonomics to suit both long journeys and off-road excursions. The rally-inspired look not only provides protection from the wind, it also improves heat management, airflow and aerodynamics.

Equipped with a 20.8 liter gas tank, DesertX is already suitable for long-distance travel, but Ducati still offers an additional 7.9 liter fuel cell as an accessory. Those traveling to the farthest corners of the globe also benefit from the optional top and side trunks, which provide 117 liters of storage.

Like most new Ducati, DesertX also offers a complete set of electronic controls, with multi-level cornering ABS, traction control, slew control, engine brake control and two-way quickshifter.

In addition, it offers four power modes and four driving modes. DesertX also has Enduro and Rally modes. The reduced power suits younger drivers, while the Rally setup is suitable for experienced drivers with full power and reduced electronic aids. In the US Ducati DesertX 2022 will have prices starting at US$ 16,795 and will be available from June 2022. There is still no forecast for Brazil.