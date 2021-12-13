Dynho asks for help from MC Mirella for a super farm

After winning the last race of the edition, Dynho Alves was the head of the second special field, where he faces Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Sthe Matos in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and decided to ask his ex-wife for help in the votes, MC Mirella.

Well, my life. Mirella, fix everything there for tomorrow, tomorrow is no sleep until Tuesday

, declared Dynho Alves.

In the living room, fixing her hair, at dawn today, Sthe was thrilled to face the hot seat beside her friend. “Dude** Dynho, we’re going down together,” she said excitedly.

“We’ll go down together, Teté. I never thought of my friend Stefane…”, nodded the dancer. “I never thought of my friend Dynho”, commented the digital influencer.

The second special field will open today and two of them will be eliminated tomorrow.

divorce process

Upon leaving ‘A Fazenda 13’, Dynho will have to face the divorce process initiated by MC Mirella after her then-husband’s approach to participant Sthe Matos. On Twitter, she said that it was Dynho’s decision to start a “relationship” on the reality show.

“Dynho took the option of taking on a relationship within the reality, whatever it may be and even ‘fraternal’, as he mentioned. But it is noteworthy that, in addition to the audience, there are family, fans and me , Mirella herself,” wrote the funkeira.

Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the time and irreversible. Mirella

“Thus, I inform that, on my part, there is no further position regarding this matter from now on and, from now on, I count on everyone’s understanding. On the other hand, I continue to cheer for Dynho there at the Farm and I wish, as always, a lot of luck and success for him”, concluded the ex-peoa.