Elected best lifter, Cachopa praises Sada Cruzeiro’s collective performance

In addition to being world champion after Sada Cruzeiro’s victory over Lube Civitanova, the young Fernando Kerling, known as Cachopa, also received the award for best lifter at the international tournament. Even happy with the recognition for his individual performance, the Cruzeiro conductor stated that the biggest prize was Cruzeiro’s performance in the final.

“I’m happy, of course, but if this award hadn’t come to me I’d be happy just the same. I think the biggest award was the title, the way we played and the way we behaved in front of the Lube team today. This is the biggest prize”, he stated.

Much praised for his performance, the Fox setter skillfully distributed the balls, putting all his attackers to play in the decisive match. Lopez, Wallace and Rodriguinho ended the match with 12, 9 and 8 points, respectively. In addition, Sada Cruzeiro was blocked by the top team of Civitanova only once, showing the ability of the setter from Cruzeiro to read the defense. “In these two matches, we managed to deliver everything there in this gymnasium”, he said, about the semifinals and the final, against the Italian teams. “The best volleyball in the world is there”, he analyzed.

The victory boosts the celestial club’s morale for the season’s sequel, as it was the third title in three finals played in recent months. “Games like that show the level we can reach and show the posture we have to have on the court. If we want to go far this season, we have to aim for the games we played here at the Worlds. That’s our goal,” concluded the setter of Sada Cruzeiro and the Brazilian national team.

—

