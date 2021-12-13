Electoral Justice presents new model of electronic ballot box for 2022 elections | Amazons

The Electoral Court presented, this Monday (13), the new model of electronic ballot box, which will be used for the first time in the 2022 elections. It will be more modern, safer and will bring new accessibility features, informed the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The equipment was presented in Manaus, during a visit by the president of the TSE, Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, to an electronic voting machine factory in the capital.

The last model used was from 2015. Among the main changes to the model 2020 electronic voting machine (EU 2020) are:

Desk terminal with fully graphical screen, no physical keyboard, and touch-sensitive surface;

System on a Chip (SOC) processor, 18 times faster than the 2015 model;

Lithium-Iron-Phosphate battery: less maintenance costs because they don’t need to be recharged;

Pen-drive type application media, which brings greater logistical flexibility to TREs in the generation of media;

Expected battery life for the lifetime of the urn.

In addition, the new electronic ballot box deals with the possibility of innovations in elections, such as greater speed in identifying the electorate.

While one first person votes, another can be identified by the polling station. This could increase the number of voters per section or shorten any queues.

The UE 2020 also has an improved keyboard, with keys with double contact factor. This allows the keyboard itself to report an error if there is a bad contact or a key with an intermittent short circuit.

The TSE again stressed that the electronic voting machines do not connect to any type of network, internet or bluetooth. Thus, in order to defraud the equipment, it would be necessary to overcome more than 30 protection barriers.

“The urn uses the most modern in terms of encryption, signature and digital summary. All of this guarantees that only the system developed by the TSE and certified by the Electoral Court is carried out on the equipment”, he informed.

Electronic voting began in Brazil in 1996. Since then, the Electoral Court has also acquired ballot boxes in the years 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2020.

For the next elections, urns from 2009 will be used onwards. Currently, the country has an estimated electronic fleet of 577,125 pieces of equipment.

