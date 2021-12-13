Eliana poses with her daughter in a luxury hotel and impresses: “beautiful and equal”

The presenter Eliana and her family are enjoying moments of rest in Rio de Janeiro

the presenter eliana is enjoying rest days with his family. She posed with her daughter Manuela, four years old, in one of the most luxurious hotels in Rio de Janeiro. The presenter appeared with her daughter in the pool at the top of the hotel.

eliana she is also traveling with her eldest ten-year-old Arthur and her husband, television director Adriano Ricco. The family is staying in a hotel with a minimum daily rate of three thousand reais. What a luxury right?!

Upon showing up with her daughter at the hotel pool, the famous mom said, “Collecting memories.” Several famous people were just praise for the presenter and her daughter. Writer Paulo Pimenta commented: “What a delight!”. And comedian Tiago Barnabé commented: “I love it!”.

Netizens also praised the presenter and her daughter. “Gorgeous! Blessed family”, commented one Internet user. And another internet user said: “Beautiful both! God bless them!” And an internet user said: “How wonderful! You deserve all the best! I’m a fan of yours and of your entire family”. A netizen also said: “What a wonderful place! And what a beautiful view! I loved!”.

Many netizens also talked about the presenter’s resemblance to her daughter. “Beautiful and equal”, commented one netizen. And another internet user also said: “How similar you two are!” One internet user also commented: “You two are beautiful and you are so similar!”.

Recently, eliana he made a point of declaring himself to the presenter and businessman Silvio Santos that he is turning 91 years old. She stated: “Visiting my treasure chest I found a history of great affection, respect and gratitude. In this video, I’m representing the hugs that your audience and admirers would like to give you. What an honor for me. Congratulations on the anniversary and thank you for so many years of entertainment with joy, competence and truth. Come back soon! Live! Health!”.

Tell us what you think!