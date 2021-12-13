Elon Musk May Drop Tesla and SpaceX and Become Influencer

As the saying goes: “every joke has a truth in it”, and when the joke comes from Elon Musk’s Twitter, it’s pretty hard not to remember the popular wisdom. This time around, the billionaire said he would be thinking about leaving the post of CEO of Tesla and SpaceX to dedicate himself to the life of a digital influencer.

“Thinking about quitting my jobs and becoming a full-time influencer [o que vocês acham?]”, wrote Musk to his legion of more than 65 million followers. It’s the CEO roles that keep Elon Musk at the top of Forbes’ list, so it’s easy to think he wouldn’t let go of that to be a “blogger”.

However, being an executive of this size should not be something very healthy physically and mentally. That’s why some people took the billionaire’s thoughts seriously, as it’s not uncommon for him to use his Twitter as a sort of “trial balloon” for some ideas that end up being taken seriously later.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Dear diary, oops, twitter…

One such idea was to sell Tesla shares to escape paying a billion-dollar amount in taxes to the US government. In addition, leaked emails from SpaceX indicate that the company is not doing very well on its legs and could go bankrupt in the medium or long term.

Digital influencer, Elon Musk already is. He has more followers on his Twitter than Juliette does on Instagram, for example. In addition, the financial market, and especially cryptocurrencies, suffered great variations after tweets from the billionaire.

So Elon Musk isn’t just a digital influencer, he’s a real influencer as his tweets change entire markets. However, when he decided to attack as a musician, the result was not very good, so we can think that, given time to dedicate himself to it, Musk could become better at his hobbies.

