Enderson, Benevenuto, Navarro… VP updates Botafogo’s negotiations for season 2022

Champion of the Series B of Brasileirão, the Botafogo he still lives behind-the-scenes dilemmas about casting for next season. With financial difficulties, the club is chasing solutions to keep the team’s highlights in 2021 for next year.

This concerns situations, for example, of Luís Oyama and Marco Antonio with Mirassol and Bahia, respectively. The hole, however, is deeper: the club has more items on the list. Vice President General Vinícius Assumpção updated some information during the Brasileirão Award, last Friday.

Enderson Moreira Renovation

– We are talking to him. We show you all the conditions and what we want to offer next year. We are optimistic and it will continue, as the president (Durcesio Mello) has said before. We are sure that both Freeland and Enderson and the commission will continue.

Corinthians Interest in Kanu

– There’s nothing. Kanu is our quarterback, our squad leader. We count on him.

Sale of Marcelo Benevenuto to Fortaleza

​– He has already declared that he wants to stay at Fortaleza. We are talking to seek the best conditions for him. As a player, we have to respect the professional’s wishes. We also have to think about the club. We are trying to find the figures that it can be sold.

Rafael Navarro Renovation

– It is a difficult negotiation that has been dragging on since April. As Freeland himself said, we are making every effort to keep him but we have limitations, I don’t hide that from anyone. It’s the reality, let’s not take a step where we haven’t reached. It is a long but decisive process. Let’s not leave this path, there will be no madness.