Enemies, Adriane Galisteu and Ana Hickmann come face to face on Record | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Adriane Galisteu and Ana Hickmann met again after years at Família Record

Enemies for a decade, Adriane Galisteu and Ana Hickmann had to go over their mutual stalemate and act in a protocol manner in Família Record, a year-end special recorded on December 4th. The two had been avoiding this meeting as much as possible, but the station’s celebration made the two pretend that nothing ever happened between them to be able to be in the same environment.

To get a sense of how the situation between the two is not good at all, Ana got a break from Hoje em Dia when Galisteu was invited to participate in the special program about rural reality, which this columnist who writes to you participated in the Saturday with the famous people who entered the game.

At the time, Record tried to reduce any atmosphere of friction and said that Ana’s time off had been scheduled for a long time, as the morning presenters take turns in the studio to avoid unnecessary crowding due to the pandemic.

But this time there was no excuse to avoid the meeting. Ana is one of the strongest names in the cast in commercial appeal. And Galisteu is responsible for making Record surpass Globo in the audience several times. In other words, two important weights in the broadcaster’s casting, which could not be left out of this special moment.

The column found that there was no climate situation between the two. They didn’t greet each other before or after the recording, and the few interactions they did have were fairly protocol and full of smiles on their faces, with no hint that the two didn’t peck. They were professionals and are to be congratulated for that.

This year’s Família Record was presented by Carolina Ferraz and Igor Rickli, and the cast mixed presenters, journalists and actors. Check out the list: Adriana Garambone, Ângelo Paes Leme, Carlo Porto, Cesar Filho, Christina Lemos, Felipe Bronze, Juliano Laham, Luiz Bacci, Renata Alves, Roberto Cabrini, Rodrigo Faro, Sabrina Sato, Sergio Aguiar and Ticiane Pinheiro.

how was the crap

Adriane Galisteu was the presenter of a gossip program, Much More, on Band, which had a very short life due to the low ratings and the numerous headaches generated for the presenter and the entire team.

In April 2012, she said live that Ana would become a much better person if she were a mother. The phrase reached the ears of the presenter of Hoje em Dia with a critical tone, and her husband, businessman Alexandre Correa, made public statements far above the tone, in which he questioned Galisteu’s sexuality and criticized his physical appearance.

The following month, the presenter gave an interview to Veja magazine and further fueled this feud when she revealed that she was afraid of Correa’s aggression: “I’m starting to get scared of him. The way he screams, he’s capable of hitting me.” In addition, she provoked Ana, saying that the nail polish line she had launched was selling more than the rival’s.

Alexandre didn’t like what he read and went upstairs. “Before she spoke of my bad education, that she was woman enough and assumed her true sexual options (sic). And that she understood that she only has some place in the sun because a national idol died and she was lucky to be the bride of this fantastic and unique national idol,” he said, citing pilot Ayrton Senna (1960-1994).

“She needed to stop touching my name and Ana Hickmann’s and stop making that rehearsed, fake smile of hers, because she’s horrible at photographing. She shoots very badly,” continued Correa.

In 2013, when Roberto Justus had a talk show on Record, he tried to promote the reconciliation of the two presenters, but Ana rejected the proposal. “This has already been enough. The story is old. This is over. People have to touch their lives. There’s something new to be told”, lost the presenter of Hoje em Dia.

Galisteus, on the other hand, chose to adopt a moderate tone. In 2019, she was asked again about the bullshit and claimed to have made peace with Ana and Alexandre. “We went overboard, exaggerated. I already had to apologize, I know how it is. Somehow, the couple has already transformed, they are better. I think I was misinterpreted,” she said in an interview with R7.