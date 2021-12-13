Erasmus returns to thirst and looks shocking; Look

those removed from The Farm 2021 started to fulfill the final activities of the reality show of the record. After being confined to a hotel and undergoing Covid tests, the participants returned to headquarters this Sunday (12).

In the first activity of the final stretch, they participated in a secret friend with the eight semi-finalists of the season. After the recording, which should be shown this Monday (13), the players who are still living in the house returned and commented on the appearance of the ex-confined ones.

The visual change that drew the most attention was that of Erasmus Viana. the ex-husband of Gabriela Pugliesi, who is a crossfit instructor and a gym owner, arrived at the most muscular place.

MC Gui and Bil Araújo were the first to notice. “Erasmus is gigantic”, said the funkeiro. Rich Melquiades, who doesn’t speak out, was the most incisive in the questioning. “What bomb was that Erasmus took?”, he asked, suggesting that the pawn could have used steroids.

Bil, who spoke briefly with Erasmus, said the boy’s new body was the result of intense training. “Training hard*** and eating a lot. He said he gained 8 kilos”, commented the ex-BBB.

Erasmo Viana took Solange Gomes as a secret friend

The secret friend dynamic had an interesting coincidence: Erasmo Viana took off Solange Gomes, with whom he had a series of disagreements inside the house. “I love this person”, he joked, before delivering the gift to the ex-bathroom of the Gugu.

The two embraced in a friendly atmosphere. Erasmo and Sol starred in a large shack during the game and the pawn was even accused of “beating a woman” by the opponent.