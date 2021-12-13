Ernesto loses his mind and decides to kill his rival

In the telenovela Te Dou a Vida, Ernesto (Jorge Salinas) will show that he no longer has any emotional control over everything that is happening and will take a decision that could mark his life forever: kill his main rival. And without any care, he will come to invade Jaime’s room (Mauricio Abularach), with the right to a pillow in his hands just to get rid of the living file and which is ending the perfect life he struggled so hard to build.

In scenes scheduled to air next Monday (13), the villain is already full of problems, after all he threatened another rival with death when he saw Jaime threatening with every letter to tell everything he knows about him and Gina (Danny Perea ). To make matters worse, the man was terrified of the risk of dying and decided to open the game and send a revealing letter to Pedro, with rich details.

And the mechanic himself will be incredulous at everything he reads and will even have a serious conversation with his wife, being deeply disappointed when talking about everything he ended up discovering, but still not knowing the history of the pregnancy. Even so, Ernesto will be sure that, with the discovery, his rival will go back to looking for Helena (Eva Cedeño) to try to get along with her, which will infuriate him.

In Te Dou a Vida, Ernesto tries to kill Jaime

Without thinking twice, Nico’s adoptive father (Leonardo Herrera) will conclude that there is only one way to solve all his problems: kill Jaime. Thus, the very villain of the Latin plot shown on SBT afternoons will invade the room while the other is sleeping and, in possession of a pillow, will decide that it is time to kill the suffocated enemy, but a nurse arrives and saves him.

