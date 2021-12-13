Ernesto Zarzur, founder of construction company Eztec dies at the age of 87

Eztec Empreendimentos e Participações informs, with great regret, to its investors and to the market in general, the death this Sunday, 12, of Ernesto Zarzur, company founder and chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. Son of Lebanese immigrants, “Seu” Ernesto, as he was affectionately called, began his professional life as a realtor.

In a material fact sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the Company informs that it will start, in the next few days, the procedures related to the succession of the position.

The company remembers that in early adulthood and already married to Esther, with whom he lived until his death, he started working as a realtor for his brother, at Construtora Zarzur & Kogan. In 1967, he founded Vilamar Veículos, a General Motors do Brasil dealer, before founding EzTec with his two oldest sons.

Upon arriving at the company’s headquarters to work, “Seu” Ernesto walked through the rooms greeting employees with a kiss on the cheek. He told everyone that one of his biggest goals was to create a legacy for the city he loved so much, building buildings that could become postcards.

Ernesto died at the age of 87 of natural causes, under the care of his wife, Esther, with whom he lived for 65 years, and their children Flávio, Silvio, Silvana, Marcelo, Marcos and Anna Lúcia. It still leaves 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

