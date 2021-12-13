Ernesto Zarzur, founder of Eztec, dies at the age of 87 – Economy

Ernesto Zarzur, founder and chairman of the board of directors of the developer eztec, died this Sunday, 12, at the age of 87. Son of Lebanese immigrants, “Seu” Ernesto, as he was affectionately called, started his professional life in the 1950s as a realtor in his brother’s company, Construtora Zarzur & Kogan.

There, he discovered his vocation. “My brother paid me a salary, but I preferred to earn commission on the sales I made,” he told Estadão in 2018. His first large enterprise was built in 1962, at Rua Teodoro Sampaio, in Pinheiros, in the west side of São Paulo.

Building Marcelo was named after the first of the six children he had with his wife, Esther, and confirmed Zarzur’s vocation for the business, selling the 75 available units without difficulty. It also embarked on another branch: it opened GM’s Vilamar dealership, which between 1968 and 1980 was one of the brand’s main dealerships, with 18 to 20 cars sold per day.

Zarzur closed the store when he sold the property where it was located, in Vila Mariana. This happened shortly after the creation of Eztec, in 1979, as a result of a strictly family decision. “My children were already graduating as engineers, I thought it was important to have the company to work with them”, said the businessman.

The foundation of Eztec opened new horizons in the life of the entrepreneur, who started to aim at the construction of buildings in less central neighborhoods. “I would buy any land up to 10 kilometers away from Praça da Sé”, he recalled. With this strategy, he took projects to Freguesia do Ó, in the north, and Belenzinho, in the east, in addition to several other locations.

According to Zarzur, they were neighborhoods with land at attractive prices, which had little impact on the cost of construction and sale of apartments. This is how Eztec built it in all regions of the capital and in municipalities in Greater São Paulo, in addition to São José dos Campos, Santos and Campos do Jordão.

Zarzur was known for his friendliness and charisma. When he arrived at the company’s headquarters to work, he used to walk through the rooms greeting employees with a kiss on the cheek. He told everyone that one of his biggest goals was to create a legacy for the city he loved so much, building buildings that could become postcards.

He died of natural causes, under the care of his wife, Esther, with whom he lived for 65 years, and their children Flávio, Silvio, Silvana, Marcelo, Marcos and Anna Lúcia. It still leaves 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.