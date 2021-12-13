Europa League: Barcelona face Napoli in second-phase knockout | league europe

removed from champions , Barcelona is back in the Europa League and will face Napoli in the knockout of the second phase of the competition. This Monday, UEFA drew lots for the playoffs clashes that define the other eight classified for the round of 16, where the first placed in the group stage of the tournament are already.

See Europa League table

Check out all the matches:

Seville x Dynamo of Zagreb

x Dynamo of Zagreb RB Leipzig x Real Society

x Real Society zenith x Real Betis

x Real Betis sheriff x Braga

x Braga atalanta x Olympiacs

x Olympiacs Barcelona x Napoli

x Napoli Borussia Dortmund x Rangers

x Rangers Harbor x Lazio

1 of 2 Europa League second phase draw — Photo: REUTERS Europa League second phase draw — Photo: REUTERS

The teams that came from the Champions League, who were third placed in their groups, decide the matches at home. The first matches will be on February 17th, and the return matches will take place a week later, on the 24th.. The draw for the round of 16 takes place on February 25th.

The eight classified advance and meet the top eight in the Europa League group stage. The round of 16 will take place on the 10th and 17th of March. The following teams are already guaranteed in the round of 16:

Red Star

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Bayer Leverkusen

Lyon

Monaco

Spartak Moscow

West Ham

Barcelona goes to its 12th participation in the Europa League. The Catalan team has never been champion of the tournament and has reached the semifinals three times. The biggest winner of the tournament, with six titles, Sevilla could try their seventh conquest and have one trump card: the decision this season will be in the city and in the team’s stadium, at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, on 18 May.