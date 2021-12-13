European journalist denies negotiation between Cavani and Corinthians

The possibility of Edinson Cavani returning to South America in 2022 and playing for Corinthians seems to be a distant dream, revealed today (12) Fabrizio Romano, Italian journalist specializing in the European Ball Market.

Last week, Timão made an appointment for the Uruguayan striker for Manchester United but, despite the player’s bad phase at the English club, negotiations with the Brazilian team did not progress.

“There are no negotiations between Edinson Cavani and the Corinthians board, as things are. Timão dreams of Cavani but nothing is advanced,” said the journalist through his Twitter account.

Also according to Fabrizio Romano, several European clubs are interested in Cavani, but no decision has been taken by Manchester United for the transfer window that starts in January.

There are no talks between Edinson Cavani and Corinthians board, as things stand. Timon dream of Cavani but there’s nothing advanced. 🇺🇾🇧🇷 #MUFC Many European clubs are interested in Cavani but no decision has yet been made with Manchester United for January transfer window. pic.twitter.com/75rcNaUb6f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2021

Cavani has been in Europe since 2007, when he left the Danubio and moved to Palermo, Italy. From there, he passed by Napoli, PSG and now United, where his future is uncertain.

This season, he has only scored one goal in eight games played. The contract in England expires in June 2022. It is speculated in Europe for Barcelona, ​​from Spain, and Juventus, from Italy.