Exempt, Vanessa da Mata receives response from the public: “Lula”

Singer Vanessa da Mata entered an unbiased “neither and neither” on the 2022 elections. Neither Lula nor Bolsonaro. But her audience surprised her.

The audience is Lula

She started with a “neither nor the other” during a show in Sergipe.

And the public began to scream Lula’s name.

See this moment.

I was just laughing that Vanessa da Mata wanted to put on “neither one nor the other” during a show in Sergipe and the audience started screaming Lula’s name pic.twitter.com/J9a9UhLL5Z — vanessa (@vnssalin) December 11, 2021

Vanessa Sigiane da Mata Ferreira was born in Alto Garças on February 10, 1976.

She is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, model and writer.

He released seven albums and two live CD’S/DVDs, the latter recorded in Paraty, Rio.

Among the great successes of his discography are “Don’t leave me alone”, “Ainda Bem”, “Ai, Ai, Ai”, “Boa Sorte/Good Luck”, “Baú”, “Amado”, “O Tal Casal”, “The Words” and more recently “Follow the Sound”.

Her first novel A Filha das Flores was released in 2013 and has already had reprints in Portugal, Mexico and Germany.

