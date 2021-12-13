Extreme Weather Phenomena are ‘New Normal’ in US, Expert Says | World

“This will be our new normal,” Crisswell told CNN. “The effects we are seeing from climate change are the crisis of our generation,” he added.

The FEMA director highlighted the “incredibly unusual” and “historic” dimension of these tornadoes for this time of year.

The month of December is usually free of this type of phenomenon in the United States. “Even the gravity and the length of time they touched the ground are unprecedented,” he said.

“We’re seeing more intense storms, more extreme weather, whether it’s hurricanes, tornadoes or wildfires,” he told ABC.

However, some experts urge caution, as tornadoes remain a relatively inexplicable phenomenon.

“Tornados are, unfortunately, one of the extreme events where we are least able to attribute specific episodes (or even long-term trends) to climate change,” commented Zeke Hausfather, climatologist at the Breakthrough Institute, on Twitter.

“The absence of proof is not proof of an absence, but a certain precaution is justified,” he added.

The effects of climate change on certain weather phenomena such as tornadoes are “not very well established for the time being,” Daniel Swain, a climate researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), also explained in a tweet.

“But there is a body of research (…) that suggests that global warming is likely increasing the risks in many regions of the world,” he detailed.

Weather phenomena are “more intense” with warming, President Joe Biden had stressed on Saturday, after lamenting the dozens of casualties caused on Friday night by “one of the worst series of tornadoes in history” in the United States.

“Everything is more intense when the climate warms up,” the president said, without establishing, however, a direct causal link between climate change and the disaster that killed at least 94 people, mostly in the state of Kentucky.