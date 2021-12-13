F makes an unusual request to Mateus, from the duo with Jorge: ‘Me come’ – Trends

reproduce
F makes an unusual request to Mateus, from the duo with Jorge (photo: Reproduo/Twitter/Montagem)

the country duo


Jorge

&

Mateus

was surprised by a very unusual request during the concert they performed last Friday night (12/11) in

avar

, inside

So Paulo

.

an f called

Marcelo Faria

he showed the screen of his cell phone with a message to the pair that made the countrymen laugh.

“For God’s sake, eat me Mateus,” read the message written on the admirer’s cell phone.

When seeing what was written on the sign,

Mateus

called his companion to read it too, and

Jorge

he burst out laughing after getting the message.

Afterwards, the singers interrupted the presentation because they couldn’t hold back their laughter.

the own

twitter

The artists’ official shared the video that went viral on social networks this Sunday (12/12). Next to the emojis with laughing faces, the sentence was written: “A no!”.

Check it out below:

“It was a joke that nobody imagined the proportion. They are saying that he was drugged and he wasn’t”, explained the girlfriend of

Marcelo

,

Carol Ferreira

, In yours

stories

of

Instagram

.

