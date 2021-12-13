F makes an unusual request to Mateus, from the duo with Jorge: ‘Me come’ – Trends

the country duo
Jorge
&
Mateus
was surprised by a very unusual request during the concert they performed last Friday night (12/11) in
avar
, inside
So Paulo
.
an f called
Marcelo Faria
he showed the screen of his cell phone with a message to the pair that made the countrymen laugh.
“For God’s sake, eat me Mateus,” read the message written on the admirer’s cell phone.
When seeing what was written on the sign,
Mateus
called his companion to read it too, and
Jorge
he burst out laughing after getting the message.
Afterwards, the singers interrupted the presentation because they couldn’t hold back their laughter.
the own
twitter
The artists’ official shared the video that went viral on social networks this Sunday (12/12). Next to the emojis with laughing faces, the sentence was written: “A no!”.
Check it out below:
“It was a joke that nobody imagined the proportion. They are saying that he was drugged and he wasn’t”, explained the girlfriend of
Marcelo
,
Carol Ferreira
, In yours
stories
of
Instagram
.