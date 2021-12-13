F makes an unusual request to Mateus, from the duo with Jorge: ‘Me come’ – Trends

F makes an unusual request to Mateus, from the duo with Jorge (photo: Reproduo/Twitter/Montagem)

the country duo



Jorge





&





Mateus



was surprised by a very unusual request during the concert they performed last Friday night (12/11) in



avar



, inside



So Paulo



.

an f called



Marcelo Faria



he showed the screen of his cell phone with a message to the pair that made the countrymen laugh.

“For God’s sake, eat me Mateus,” read the message written on the admirer’s cell phone.

When seeing what was written on the sign,



Mateus



called his companion to read it too, and



Jorge



he burst out laughing after getting the message.

Afterwards, the singers interrupted the presentation because they couldn’t hold back their laughter.

the own



twitter



The artists’ official shared the video that went viral on social networks this Sunday (12/12). Next to the emojis with laughing faces, the sentence was written: “A no!”.

Check it out below:

“It was a joke that nobody imagined the proportion. They are saying that he was drugged and he wasn’t”, explained the girlfriend of



Marcelo



,



Carol Ferreira



, In yours



stories



of



Instagram



.