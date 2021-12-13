F1 drivers wonder controversial decision with safety car in Abu Dhabi | formula 1

Although the Abu Dhabi GP stewards invoked the authority of the race direction to justify the decision not to release all stragglers to overtake the leaders before Sunday’s restart, not all drivers understood the order – which nearly took the podium away from Carlos Sainz in Max Verstappen’s victory. Mercedes even filed a protest for the episode, which was denied.

Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi to become F1 champion

– I’ve never been through that, of restarting a race with these two guys in front of me and having to fight for the podium. That’s something to look at because it almost cost me the podium, to be honest – vented the Ferrari Spaniard, third in the race.

Safety car leads the field in the closing laps of the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

The safety car was activated on the 54th lap out of a total of 58 by a crash by Nicholas Latifi, who was vying for position with Mick Schumacher. Despite the safety barriers having been damaged, the race direction signaled the yellow flags and the safety car entered the track.

At that time, only five latecomers (Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel) received authorization to pass the leaders, when the regulations indicate that everyone must do so after authorization from the race director. Soon after the banner, George Russell, a Mercedes driver in 2022, even used social media to criticize the situation.

Mercedes’ protest was based on Article 48.12 of the F1 sports code, which also states that the safety car must leave the track only on the lap following the moment when the latecomers passed the leader; that is, by that principle, the race would have ended under yellow flags.

Sainz, who narrowly missed the podium to AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda – keeping him with just a 0s5 lead – explained that because of the selective removal of the cars that blended into the leaders, he was stuck between Hamilton and Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo, and one of the Aston Martin cars:

– It was certainly a very strange situation because I was fighting for the podium with Valtteri and I still had the AlphaTauris behind me with a medium tyre, while I had a very used hard tyre. At first I was told that they would not be allowed to turn around. Then they decided yes, but there was still an Aston Martin and Ricciardo between the two leaders and me.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished third at the Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo finished this Sunday’s race in the top positions outside the scoring zone, 11th and 12th respectively. And like Sainz, they also didn’t hide their estrangement with the decision of the race direction.

– I got the message too late. They should let us through immediately like at other times. You’ve got the guys fighting up front, so you just need to clear the way. I don’t know what happened, but for us it was a shame, because we couldn’t have a race at that time – lamented the four-time Aston Martin champion.

Sebastian Vettel came 11th at the Abu Dhabi GP, with no chance of improving his safety car result at the end of the race

– I was confused because I received the message that they were not going to overtake. In my mind it felt fair, because Lewis had a big lead in the lead, and Max had newer tires, so he would have to go through some cars to restart the race. But I saw some cars overtaking and I asked what to do, and Tom (Stallard, his engineer) said, “No, you stay here.” I literally got front row tickets for the last lap. I honestly don’t know what to say or do with it, and I don’t even want to. First I need to see how it all happened – vented the Australian McLaren.

Race management explained that it was agreed between all teams that, whenever possible, it would be highly desirable for the race to end under a green flag (ie not under a safety car). Despite acknowledging that the rule was not strictly followed, the stewards reaffirmed the race director’s authority in managing the safety car, including its entry or exit.

Ricciardo’s colleague at McLaren, Lando Norris was another one who did not hide his surprise with the decision of the commissioners. He was one of five cars to receive authorization to pass the leaders:

– I didn’t know they only released the first three or four pilots who were in front of Max. This was planned to be a fight, it was something for TV, of course. But whether or not it was fair is not up to me to decide. Sometimes they let you go, sometimes they don’t. But they said they wouldn’t let us through. But suddenly doing it just for the last lap left me a little surprised.

Safety car leads the field at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP, with Lewis Hamilton leading the way

Another of the five to receive authorization from the race director, Fernando Alonso stressed that the measure taken by the stewards was out of the ordinary. The Spaniard even laughed when contacted by Alpine on the radio:

– When the safety car came out, I thought we could overtake because that is usually what happens. But we didn’t have the green light. Two laps later, the engineer told me I couldn’t overtake and the positions would stay that way. Only a bend later, the green light came on and I was told “you can do this now, follow Norris”. It was a little confusing, obviously.

As well as two-time Alpine and Norris champion Charles Leclerc, who finished the race in tenth place, is also part of the list of drivers who could pass Hamilton and Verstappen on the last lap – sharing the same opinion as their rivals.

– For me it was a little weird. I thought we could overtake the leaders by a lap before the race restarted, but we were lost in the middle pack. I was fighting for ninth place with Esteban, but first I was told I wouldn’t be able to cash in that lap. Then in the end, we received the opportunity – reported the Monegasque.

