Fabiano Contarato announces PT membership

Senator Fabiano Contarato. Credit: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency

Senator Fabiano Contarato, who was elected by the Rede, from Marina Silva, in 2018, officially left the party. He had already said that he would leave the party, all that remained was to define the legend to which he would migrate. No more. This Monday (13) Contarato announced that he is going to the Workers’ Party (PT).

“After receiving and analyzing invitations from subtitles in the progressive camp, I communicate my decision to join the Workers’ Party (PT), which will be carried out at an opportune moment. With the social militancy and the PT leaders, I intend to join efforts for the country resume its path of development, full employment, defense of human rights, protection and opportunity for the poorest, State support for minorities, combating all types of inequality, investing in health and education,” he said in a statement.

Everything will depend on national alliances. The PT has the pre-candidacy of former president Lula for the Presidency of the Republic and wants the support of the PSB of Governor Renato Casagrande. If PT and PSB walk side by side, there must certainly be counterparts in the states, which the socialists have already put on the table.

Thus, if the partnership between PT and PSB becomes viable, the PT members would not launch their own candidacy for the government of Espírito Santo, they would stay with Casagrande. The latter, however, in the event of running for re-election, which is the most likely, would hardly ask for votes openly for Lula, considering the local anti-PT sentiment.

One possibility would be a double platform, in which candidates for deputy for the PSB, for example, would be card-carrying Lulistas. Casagrande could, in turn, personally endorse another name in the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

“ERRORS HAVE ALREADY BEEN PUNISHED”

“The governments led by PT have given the country back international credibility, allowed the poor to attend university, expanded the education structure in the country, opened the basement of the dictatorship with the National Truth Commission, democratized society’s participation in government decisions, generated growth economic in line with successful social policies, gave Brazilians back their national pride,” said Contarato, on Monday.

“His mistakes were investigated and duly punished by the Justice”, he temporized. PT governments were marred by corruption scandals.