Fabiano Contarato Confirms PT Membership; check out

× Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency

In a statement, Fabiano Contarato (photo) confirmed this Monday morning (13) that he left the Network and will join the PT.

There is a possibility that the senator, in the middle of his first term, will run for local government in 2022, giving platform for Lula in Espírito Santo.

“After receiving and analyzing invitations from subtitles in the progressive camp, I communicate my decision to join the Workers’ Party (PT), which will be carried out at an opportune moment. With social militancy and PT leaders, I intend to join efforts for the country to resume its path of development, full employment, defense of human rights, protection and opportunity for the poorest, State support for minorities, combating all kinds of inequality, investment in health and education”, said Contarato.

For the senator, the governments led by the PT “returned the country’s international credibility”, “they generated economic growth in line with successful social policies” and “returned national pride to Brazilians”.

“His mistakes were investigated and duly punished by the courts. I defend that the law applies to everyone and must be complied with, no matter who it hurts.”