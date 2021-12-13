Fábio Jr. is moved by the participation of his son, Fiuk, in a presentation in SP

Singer Fábio Jr. sings with his son, Fiuk, at ‘Tom Brasil’ in São Paulo and receives his daughter-in-law, Thaísa Carvalho, and his daughter, Tainá

Fabio Jr. (68) was surprised and did not hold the emotion upon receiving the child, fiuk (31) on stage!

The singer performed on Saturday 11 at Tom Brazil, in the city of São Paulo, and was moved when the heir went on stage to sing some songs. Father and son exchanged affection during the artist’s performance.

Fiuk posed for the photographer present at the place next to his girlfriend, Thaisa Carvalho. Taina Galvão, one of Fábio Jr.’s heiresses, also attended her father’s presentation.

It is noteworthy that Fábio is also the father of Cleo, Krizia and Záion.

Fiuk and Tata Werneck exchange snipes on the web after the singer’s appearance on ‘Lady Night’

Recently, Fiuk participated in the program lady night, commanded by Tata Werneck (38). After showing the singer’s participation, the two exchanged snipes regarding the subject. The actor was criticized by netizens for refusing to answer questions from the comedian during the interview. He even made a statement on social media, and the comedian denied the speech of the actor and ex-BBB.

Check out Fábio Jr.’s moment with Fiuk on stage:

