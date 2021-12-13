Fan ‘owner’ of the phrase ‘Me come’ to Jorge and Mateus is surprised by the fame: ‘Let’s surf this wave’

Jorge and Mateus had to interrupt for a few seconds the presentation of “Seu astral”, one of their hits, at the Avaré show, in the interior of São Paulo, to have a good laugh at a message. With a sign on his cell phone, fan Marcelo Faria, with wide eyes, displayed the message: “For the love of God, eat me, Mateus”. The video hit the web, was even shared by the duo and the new comedian has seen the social networks themselves gain many followers.

Jorge and Mateus’ reactions entertained the fans Photo: Reproduction

“Guys, what’s going on? I made a fuss at a show and I’m madly gaining a following. In 36 hours, my life has turned upside down,” said Marcelo, who makes a living managing a horse farm, on Instagram.

Despite the surprise, the man from São Paulo showed that he wanted to take advantage of the minutes of fame and is already making hashtags, thanking the fans for their affection.

“Those who know me know that I’m like that, extroverted, I like to laugh and make people laugh, but I didn’t expect to suddenly burst. Let’s move on and join this wave. #I love you,” said the entrepreneur, who joked in previous videos : “Do you want content? Then you will have it”.

To complete, Marcelo even changed the description of his profile. Now he calls himself “the guy who runs the message.”

See the video that originated the meme:

On Instagram, Marcelo now calls himself “The scrapbook guy” Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Marcelo, on the left, runs a stud

“In 36 hours my life turned upside down”, he confessed on Instagram Photo: Reproduction/Instagram