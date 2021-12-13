Fed decision, Copom minutes, inflation report and GDP preview: what to monitor this week

Federal Reserve

Last week was a high for the Ibovespa, marked with slightly lesser concerns for the Ômicron variant of Covid-19, with a monetary policy decision in Brazil and inflation below expectations, albeit high. In the coming days, in addition to following news about Ômicron, more signals from central banks in Brazil and around the world will be closely watched by investors.

Here, on Tuesday (14) at 8:00 am (Brasilia time), the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will be published and on Thursday (16) the Central Bank presents the Quarterly Inflation Report , which may provide more detailed explanations about the factors that led the BC to adopt a more hawkish (hard, signaling greater monetary tightening) by raising the Selic to 9.25%. In a statement, the Copom reinforced its concern with inflation, emphasizing that it will maintain its strategy until it consolidates not only disinflation but also the anchoring of expectations.

It is noteworthy that the official inflation of November measured by the IPCA was below expectations and brought down future interest rates last Friday, with visions of a smaller tightening cycle, but without discarding the new high already signaled by 1.5 percentage points in the next meeting in February.

Furthermore, following the release of retail sales data released this week, attention turns to the October service sector indicators on Tuesday. “We hope that the indicator remains stable compared to September, setting

an increase of 9.4% in 12 months”, projects Itaú’s economic analysis team.

On Wednesday (15), the IBC-Br data for October will be released, considering the preview of the Central Bank’s GDP, with the bank’s economists projecting a 0.3% drop in the monthly comparison, taking the accumulated in 12 months to low of 0.8%. On the inflation side, the December IGP-10 is published on Wednesday, with Itaú’s projection of a monthly decline of 0.06%.

On the political radar, the excerpts from the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatory orders not agreed between the Chamber and the Senate will be appended to another amendment, which will be guided by the plenary of the Chamber on December 14th. The consensual sections had their promulgation carried out last Wednesday, making room for the financing of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400.

On the corporate radar, Cogna ([ativo=COGNA3]) held a meeting with investors and analysts on Monday, the same day that Alagoas auctions water supply and sanitation service concessions in 61 cities. On Tuesday, CPFL Energia (CPFE3) promotes Investor Day to publicize its ESG strategy.

Wednesday is busy on the corporate radar, with the Court of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) being able to reach a decision on the proposed incorporation of Unidas (LCAM3) by Localiza (RENT3). The privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) is back on the agenda of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) on Wednesday.

On Thursday, B3 releases the second preview of the Ibovespa; on Friday, the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) promotes the Second Round of Tenders under the sharing regime to offer the areas of Sépia and Atapu, in the Santos Basin.

Fomc highlighted on the international agenda

At the international level, the highlights are the meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) and the European Central Bank (Thursday), to define the monetary policy interest rates of the United States and the Euro Zone, respectively.

The Fomc is expected to keep the rate between 0% and 0.25%, but the statement that follows the decision and the speech of Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, should move to influence expectations about interest rates.

Market expectations fall on an eventual acceleration in the withdrawal of stimulus by the US central bank. In addition to the institution’s president’s speech, directors’ projections for the trajectory of benchmark interest rates in the country are awaited. The British central bank’s decision on Thursday is also on the radar.

On the front of indicators, on Tuesday, the result of the industry in the Eurozone in October will be revealed. For November, the US wholesale price index is released, and, at night, the industrial production and retail sales data in China.

On the fourth, in front of indicators, are retail sales in the United States in November, the month of Black Friday. Another point of attention is UK inflation in the same month. On Thursday, in the United States, industrial production data for November are released.

The week ends with the final Eurozone inflation reading in November on Friday. The preview showed an annual increase of 4.9%, well above the 2% target for the region. The German institute Ifo, on the other hand, publishes its business confidence index for the month of December.

(with Bloomberg)

